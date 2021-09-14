The Tribute In Light to 9/11 victims, as seen from Lower Manhattan in New York City. Photo: AFP The Tribute In Light to 9/11 victims, as seen from Lower Manhattan in New York City. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

Why Biden’s Afghan debacle 20 years after 9/11 gives China cause for worry

  • Chaotic US withdrawal from Kabul has been greeted with great rejoicing by China’s state media and net users
  • However, this is no post-9/11 era when the US was distracted by its war on terror. Now, it is free to focus on its current main adversary – China

Updated: 7:43pm, 14 Sep, 2021

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.