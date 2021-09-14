Taking part in a virtual Quad summit are (clockwise from top left) US President Joe Biden, and the prime ministers of Japan, India and Australia, Yoshihide Suga, Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison, respectively, on March 12. Photo: Bloomberg
Don’t target third party, China says, as Biden prepares to host Quad leaders
- The White House will host leaders of Australia, Japan and India on September 24 for the first in-person Quad summit, as US pledges to counter China’s rise
- Any regional alliance should aid mutual trust and cooperation, rather than target a third party or harm its interests, the Chinese foreign ministry says
