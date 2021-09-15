A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP
A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Former US policymakers offer suggestions for a new China strategy

  • A panel including former US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky and former US ambassador to China Winston Lord promotes joining a Pacific Rim trade pact
  • Other recommendations involve strengthening the US military presence in the Pacific and lowering restrictions to educational exchanges

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:55am, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP
A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE