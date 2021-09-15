A panel of former US foreign-policy makers has issued a set of recommendations for a new China policy. Photo: AFP
Former US policymakers offer suggestions for a new China strategy
- A panel including former US trade representative Charlene Barshefsky and former US ambassador to China Winston Lord promotes joining a Pacific Rim trade pact
- Other recommendations involve strengthening the US military presence in the Pacific and lowering restrictions to educational exchanges
Topic | US-China relations
