On September 13, Taliban officials visit Mes Aynak copper mine with China's Jiangxi Copper and Metallurgical Corp of China representatives in Logar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
China urges US to unfreeze assets in Afghanistan and remove ‘obstacles to peaceful reconstruction’
- Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu tells acting Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi that China welcomes Taliban guarantee to safeguard its investments
- Beijing has pledged US$31 million worth of aid, including food and coronavirus vaccines, to Afghanistan
Topic | Afghanistan
