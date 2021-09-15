On September 13, Taliban officials visit Mes Aynak copper mine with China's Jiangxi Copper and Metallurgical Corp of China representatives in Logar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters On September 13, Taliban officials visit Mes Aynak copper mine with China's Jiangxi Copper and Metallurgical Corp of China representatives in Logar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
On September 13, Taliban officials visit Mes Aynak copper mine with China's Jiangxi Copper and Metallurgical Corp of China representatives in Logar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
China urges US to unfreeze assets in Afghanistan and remove ‘obstacles to peaceful reconstruction’

  • Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu tells acting Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi that China welcomes Taliban guarantee to safeguard its investments
  • Beijing has pledged US$31 million worth of aid, including food and coronavirus vaccines, to Afghanistan

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 5:38pm, 15 Sep, 2021

