Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, delivers the 2021 state-of-the-union address in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
EU to ban ‘forced labour’ products, taking aim at China’s treatment of Uygurs
- Ursula von der Leyen’s state-of-the-union address comes as European Parliament politicians recommend changes in the EU’s relationship with Beijing
- The EU seeks to get tougher on China and address issues relating to the Indo-Pacific region, the semiconductor supply chain and origins of the pandemic
Topic | China-EU relations
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, delivers the 2021 state-of-the-union address in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg