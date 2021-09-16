Russia’s Akademik Lomonosov is the country’s first floating nuclear plant. Photo: Rosatom
First Chinese firm wins contract for Russian floating nuclear power project
- Shipbuilder Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industries Co has been commissioned to build the hulls for two floating plants for state-run Rosatom
- The two countries have been steadily developing political and economic ties, with energy a key area of cooperation
