China /  Diplomacy

First Chinese firm wins contract for Russian floating nuclear power project

  • Shipbuilder Wison (Nantong) Heavy Industries Co has been commissioned to build the hulls for two floating plants for state-run Rosatom
  • The two countries have been steadily developing political and economic ties, with energy a key area of cooperation

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:26pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
