The Democratic Republic of Congo controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: Reuters
Chinese mining firms told to stop work and leave Democratic Republic of Congo
- Congolese authorities had suspended six firms’ operations over illegal mining and destruction of the environment
- Beijing demands the companies obey the local government, after protests outside a Chinese mine that had ignored its orders
Topic | China-Africa relations
