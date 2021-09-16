The Democratic Republic of Congo controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: Reuters The Democratic Republic of Congo controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: Reuters
The Democratic Republic of Congo controls more than 60 per cent of the world’s reserves of cobalt ore. Photo: Reuters
Chinese mining firms told to stop work and leave Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Congolese authorities had suspended six firms’ operations over illegal mining and destruction of the environment
  • Beijing demands the companies obey the local government, after protests outside a Chinese mine that had ignored its orders

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Sep, 2021

