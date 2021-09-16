A submarine agreement struck in 2018 with France has been scrapped by Australia in favour of a new alliance with the US and Britain, which will equip it with nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: AFP A submarine agreement struck in 2018 with France has been scrapped by Australia in favour of a new alliance with the US and Britain, which will equip it with nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: AFP
A submarine agreement struck in 2018 with France has been scrapped by Australia in favour of a new alliance with the US and Britain, which will equip it with nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: AFP
France warns ‘Aukus’ alliance threatens security partnerships in Indo-Pacific

  • France ‘notes and regrets’ end of its submarine deal with Australia and will convene EU summit on European defence
  • No mention of China in announcement of alliance between Australia, Britain and US which is aimed at Indo-Pacific security

Teddy NgKinling Lo
Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 12:34pm, 16 Sep, 2021

