The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing slams South China Sea ‘provocation’ after turning away German warship

  • Countries outside the region told by Chinese foreign ministry to respect regional nations’ efforts to maintain peace and stability
  • German frigate Bayern was refused permission to visit Shanghai during its mission to the Indo-Pacific

Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 6:19am, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE