The German frigate Bayern had asked to make a port call in Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
Beijing slams South China Sea ‘provocation’ after turning away German warship
- Countries outside the region told by Chinese foreign ministry to respect regional nations’ efforts to maintain peace and stability
- German frigate Bayern was refused permission to visit Shanghai during its mission to the Indo-Pacific
Topic | South China Sea
