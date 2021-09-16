The agreement will give Australia access to the technology needed to build nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: AP
China hits out at ‘highly irresponsible’ Aukus defence pact between US, Britain and Australia and warns of Pacific arms race
- Beijing says the new three-way partnership that will give Australia nuclear-powered submarines will ‘severely damage’ peace and stability
- Foreign ministry spokesman challenges Canberra to reflect on whether it sees China as a ‘partner or a threat’
