China /  Diplomacy

China hits out at ‘highly irresponsible’ Aukus defence pact between US, Britain and Australia and warns of Pacific arms race

  • Beijing says the new three-way partnership that will give Australia nuclear-powered submarines will ‘severely damage’ peace and stability
  • Foreign ministry spokesman challenges Canberra to reflect on whether it sees China as a ‘partner or a threat’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 11:28pm, 16 Sep, 2021

