European Union member states and the EU itself have no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan because of objections from China but Taiwan says they have shared values and urges the bloc to quickly begin trade talks. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan calls for quick start to trade talks with European Union
- Taipei appeals for action after EU announces strategy to boost presence in the Indo-Pacific and European Parliament gave backing to trade deal with Taiwan
- Chip shortage disrupts supply chains and shuts some auto production lines, including in Europe
