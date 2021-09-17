US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Blinken deletes tweet saying US would ‘stand with people of Hong Kong’, posts watered down version
- US Secretary of State initially posted on September 16 but took it down and posted a more muted sentiment, drawing criticism and questions
- Social media about-face follows disqualification of seven Hong Kong opposition district councillors
Topic | US-China relations
