US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
China /  Diplomacy

Blinken deletes tweet saying US would ‘stand with people of Hong Kong’, posts watered down version

  • US Secretary of State initially posted on September 16 but took it down and posted a more muted sentiment, drawing criticism and questions
  • Social media about-face follows disqualification of seven Hong Kong opposition district councillors

Topic |   US-China relations
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 3:05pm, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
READ FULL ARTICLE