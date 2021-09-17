Troop withdrawals from China and India’s Himalayan border were on the agenda when their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a security conference in Dushanbe on Thursday. Photo: AP
China-India border row: both sides call for more troop withdrawals
- Chinese and Indian foreign ministers discuss disengagement from border area at security conference in Dushanbe
- Meeting comes ahead of 13th round of military talks to resolve the dispute
Topic | China-India relations
Troop withdrawals from China and India’s Himalayan border were on the agenda when their foreign ministers met on the sidelines of a security conference in Dushanbe on Thursday. Photo: AP