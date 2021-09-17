The Chinese astronauts during their 90-day mission on board the Tiangong space station. Photo: Handout The Chinese astronauts during their 90-day mission on board the Tiangong space station. Photo: Handout
The Chinese astronauts during their 90-day mission on board the Tiangong space station. Photo: Handout
Xi affirms importance of China’s space ambitions in milestone week for programme

  • Space is a strategic asset that needs to be managed well, says president, as Tiangong station crew heads home after 90-day mission
  • The safe return of the three astronauts is the latest achievement as part of the country’s ‘great rejuvenation’ plans

17 Sep, 2021

