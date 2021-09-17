China needs to expand its international links to counter US influence, a Chinese intelligence analyst suggests. Photo: AP China needs to expand its international links to counter US influence, a Chinese intelligence analyst suggests. Photo: AP
China needs to expand its international links to counter US influence, a Chinese intelligence analyst suggests. Photo: AP
China needs stronger ties with the world to counter US sway, analyst says

  • Focusing on economic development at home will only encourage other countries to fall in behind the Washington, Zhao Bingfeng says
  • China also risks being drawn into a Cold War-style international system, he says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Sep, 2021

