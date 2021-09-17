The Taliban has seized power in Kabul but China is demanding it cuts ties to terror groups. Photo: AFP
China lobbies Russia, Iran and Pakistan to show unity on Afghanistan
- Beijing seeks at four-nation meeting to strengthen coordination to prevent chaos, curb terrorism and rebuild peace
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov both blame Washington for the situation in the Central Asian country
