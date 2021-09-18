Taiwan said 25 warplanes from the mainland entered its air defence zone during its annual military drill which ended on Friday. Photo: Handout Taiwan said 25 warplanes from the mainland entered its air defence zone during its annual military drill which ended on Friday. Photo: Handout
China ready to step up pressure on Taiwan and US over mission office name change – up to a point

  • Biden administration reportedly considering Taiwanese request to change the name of its mission in the US capital to the Taiwan Representative Office
  • PLA tactics to bring Taiwan into the fold could include bigger drills, more frequent sorties and approaches to the island’s airspace, says former colonel

Liu ZhenLawrence Chung
Updated: 10:37pm, 18 Sep, 2021

