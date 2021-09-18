Afghan student Humaira Zafari is pictured inside a US military plane out of Kabul, along with other Afghan civilians. Photo: Handout Afghan student Humaira Zafari is pictured inside a US military plane out of Kabul, along with other Afghan civilians. Photo: Handout
Female students show grit and endurance in 11th-hour escape from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  • Students from the Asian University for Women endured abuse, being refused airport entry and a long-haul journey to flee Afghanistan
  • Despite assurances by the country’s new rulers it would respect rights, the women were fuelled by reports of women and activists being persecuted

Mimi Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Sep, 2021

