French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated European strategic autonomy, but was upset by the US decision to side with Australia and Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Is French fury at US over new UK-Australia pact a chance for Beijing to improve relations with Europe?
- The new Aukus pact designed to counter Beijing’s influence saw France lose out on a US$40 billion submarine contract with Canberra
- Chinese observers say this could leave Europe questioning the US commitment to transatlantic ties, but it is not clear how far China can benefit
Topic | US-China relations
