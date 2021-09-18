French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated European strategic autonomy, but was upset by the US decision to side with Australia and Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated European strategic autonomy, but was upset by the US decision to side with Australia and Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Is French fury at US over new UK-Australia pact a chance for Beijing to improve relations with Europe?

  • The new Aukus pact designed to counter Beijing’s influence saw France lose out on a US$40 billion submarine contract with Canberra
  • Chinese observers say this could leave Europe questioning the US commitment to transatlantic ties, but it is not clear how far China can benefit

Laura Zhou in Beijingand Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated European strategic autonomy, but was upset by the US decision to side with Australia and Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated European strategic autonomy, but was upset by the US decision to side with Australia and Britain. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
