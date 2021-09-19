An academic at the University of Sydney has written about how China-Australia tensions are leaving academics with a Chinese background between a rock and a hard place. Photo: Handout via AP An academic at the University of Sydney has written about how China-Australia tensions are leaving academics with a Chinese background between a rock and a hard place. Photo: Handout via AP
China’s worsening row with Australia leaves researchers paying the price

  • Two Chinese specialists in Australian studies had their visas revoked in 2020, with one of them deemed a ‘risk to national security’
  • Polarised views have ﻿left Chinese-origin academics in Australia in a difficult situation

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:00am, 19 Sep, 2021

