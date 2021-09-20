Chinese lenders fear they are at a disadvantage. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese lenders ‘reluctant’ to offer African countries further debt relief
- Some creditors fear their involvement in a G20 scheme to help poorer nations has left them at a disadvantage compared with international peers
- Kenya’s attempt to extend a debt freeze is thought to have met resistance from the Import-Export Bank of China
Topic | China-Africa relations
Chinese lenders fear they are at a disadvantage. Photo: Shutterstock