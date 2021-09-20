Then US vice-president Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, before relations between their countries nosedived. Photo: Reuters
US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief Antonio Guterres says
- ‘Completely dysfunctional’ relationship needs repair with the world struggling to tackle shared problems such as Covid-19 and climate, Guterres says
- A new cold war could be more dangerous and difficult to manage than the last, he says before UN’s annual gathering of world leaders
