Then US vice-president Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, before relations between their countries nosedived. Photo: Reuters
China / Diplomacy

US-China cold war could split world in two, UN chief Antonio Guterres says

  • ‘Completely dysfunctional’ relationship needs repair with the world struggling to tackle shared problems such as Covid-19 and climate, Guterres says
  • A new cold war could be more dangerous and difficult to manage than the last, he says before UN’s annual gathering of world leaders

United Nations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:27pm, 20 Sep, 2021

