Beijing’s bid to join CPTPP may fail yet also succeed, experts say

  • Differences with members of the 11-nation trade pact, notably Australia and Japan, may prevent China winning the backing needed
  • CPTPP’s commitments would be difficult for China to meet – but applying may have diplomatic or economic benefits

Sarah Zheng in Beijingand Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 12:05am, 21 Sep, 2021

