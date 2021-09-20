The 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership replaced the Trans-Pacific Partnership after the US withdrew in 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s bid to join CPTPP may fail yet also succeed, experts say
- Differences with members of the 11-nation trade pact, notably Australia and Japan, may prevent China winning the backing needed
- CPTPP’s commitments would be difficult for China to meet – but applying may have diplomatic or economic benefits
