International flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden to stress US refocus on ‘rules-based’ global issues in speech to United Nations
- The US president is open to meeting with Chinese counterparts in New York, but it is believed they will be attending the General Assembly session virtually
- UN secretary general warns about risks of a ‘new Cold War’ but American officials disagree
Topic | United Nations
International flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg