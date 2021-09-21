Decoupling of the US and Chinese economies will continue to be a defining feature of the technology landscape for years to come, according to a new report. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China technology FDI crashes but decoupling is ‘not imminent’
- Report finds ‘multiple choke points’ in supply chains will maintain a continuing global co-dependency for some time to come
- Meanwhile Washington continues to build a coalition against China which, if successful, could pose a greater challenge for Beijing
Topic | US-China tech war
