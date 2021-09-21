Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead a French delegation to Taiwan from October 4 to 11. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead a French delegation to Taiwan from October 4 to 11. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Senator Alain Richard is expected to lead a French delegation to Taiwan from October 4 to 11. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Taiwan welcomes planned visit by French senators in October

  • Alain Richard is expected to lead a delegation to the island despite a warning from Beijing not to engage in official exchanges with Taipei
  • Taiwanese foreign ministry spokeswoman says details of the trip are still being worked out

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Sep, 2021

