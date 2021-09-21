Cooperation, not confrontation, is expected to be the theme when Xi Jinping and Joe Biden address the UN General Assembly. Photo: AFP
Xi and Biden to take UN stage with calls for unity on climate and Covid-19
- Both presidents are expected to tone down the rivalry rhetoric when they address the United Nations General Assembly
- Speeches come amid warnings that the two powers are drifting towards a new Cold War
Topic | US-China relations
