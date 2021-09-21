China ranked 12th on the 2021 Global Innovation Index, up from 14th in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock China ranked 12th on the 2021 Global Innovation Index, up from 14th in 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
China edges closer to top 10 on global list of most innovative economies

  • China shines in knowledge and technology outputs, including hi-tech exports and patents
  • Concerns over the regulatory, business and political environments, as well as environmental performance, cause country to lose points

Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Sep, 2021

