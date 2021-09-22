China is the biggest coal producer and the largest public financier of overseas coal-fired power plants. Photo: Shutterstock Images China is the biggest coal producer and the largest public financier of overseas coal-fired power plants. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Diplomacy

China halts new coal-fired power plants abroad in boost for climate action

  • President Xi Jinping tells UN General Assembly that China will support low-carbon energy and stop building coal-fired projects
  • UN and US welcome the move, but observers warn that private sector must follow governments’ lead if climate targets are to be met

Topic |   Climate change
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Sep, 2021

