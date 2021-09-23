The outlook for European firms doing business in China is positive overall but there are ‘considerable doubts over the country’s future growth trajectory’, according to the chamber of commerce. Photo: Bloomberg
European business group points to ‘troubling signs’ of China turning inwards
- Self-reliance strategy, rising nationalism and focus on national security are a challenge for EU companies, chamber of commerce says
- It also warns growth could be sacrificed in move towards tighter political control and calls for more conciliatory approach to diplomacy
Topic | China-EU relations
