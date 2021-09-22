Analysts say the US Navy’s capabilities in the undersea warfare realm far exceed China’s, but the PLA Navy has spent billions to modernise, advance its technology and close the gap. Photo: Reuters Analysts say the US Navy’s capabilities in the undersea warfare realm far exceed China’s, but the PLA Navy has spent billions to modernise, advance its technology and close the gap. Photo: Reuters
China vs US: beneath the surface of the submarine technology gap

  • US agreement to share nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia is a sign it is stepping up its focus on anti-submarine warfare
  • Hudson Institute reports says submarine threat has risen for the US and its allies, including from PLAN’s drive to modernise its fleet of 65-70 boats

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Sep, 2021

