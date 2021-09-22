Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan announces its application to join Pacific trade pact CPTPP days after Beijing’s request

  • The announcement comes days after Beijing made a similar request to be a member of the pact
  • Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua and the island’s top trade negotiator John Deng are expected give details of the application on Thursday

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 11:26pm, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Container trucks line up to enter the Port of Keelung, Taiwan, in April. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE