Conservative vote plunged in Canada’s most Chinese electorates. Did party pay price for tough stance on Beijing?

  • Ousted MP Kenny Chiu says doors were shut in his face and some supporters abandoned him over ‘half truths’ and ‘lies’ about his positions on Hong Kong and China
  • A second Tory also faces defeat in Richmond, Canada’s most Chinese city, after a huge drop in support that contrasted with the national vote

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:38am, 23 Sep, 2021

Ousted Canadian Conservative MP Kenny Chiu says some supporters abandoned him in the 2021 election because of “disinformation” about his stances on China and Hong Kong. Photo: CPAC
