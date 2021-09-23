Beijing applied to join the CPTPP on September 16 and Taipei applied on September 22. Photo: AP Photo Beijing applied to join the CPTPP on September 16 and Taipei applied on September 22. Photo: AP Photo
Race on as Beijing and Taipei vie for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership

  • Taipei applies to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on Wednesday, following bids by Britain and Beijing
  • ‘China has long tried all it could to squeeze Taiwan’s international space,” says island’s top trade negotiator John Deng

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 4:20pm, 23 Sep, 2021

