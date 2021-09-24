US researchers found that tariffs hurt the American economy and did not force China to change its policies. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade war did not bring American firms home, research finds
- Foreign investment into China hit a record US$144.4 billion in 2020, while firms exiting China did not leave because of tariffs, US researchers say
- Decoupling has been ‘greater in the minds of politicians and pundits than the reality of firms in China’
