A Taliban security guard holds a whip as men wait outside a bank in Kabul to withdraw money on Wednesday. The country is facing economic collapse. Photo: DPA A Taliban security guard holds a whip as men wait outside a bank in Kabul to withdraw money on Wednesday. The country is facing economic collapse. Photo: DPA
Afghanistan
China /  Diplomacy

China calls for end to sanctions on Afghanistan ‘as soon as possible’

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi also tells G20 counterparts that foreign exchange reserves should ‘not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure’
  • He urges the World Bank, IMF and others to release Afghan government accounts and provide economic aid to the country

Topic |   Afghanistan
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:03pm, 23 Sep, 2021

