A Taliban security guard holds a whip as men wait outside a bank in Kabul to withdraw money on Wednesday. The country is facing economic collapse. Photo: DPA
China calls for end to sanctions on Afghanistan ‘as soon as possible’
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi also tells G20 counterparts that foreign exchange reserves should ‘not be used as a bargaining chip to exert political pressure’
- He urges the World Bank, IMF and others to release Afghan government accounts and provide economic aid to the country
Topic | Afghanistan
