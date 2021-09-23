While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg
While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Poll points to European disconnect over ‘cold war’ with China

  • Think tank says its survey shows hawkish framing by Brussels could repel more voters than it attracts among EU member states
  • Results also reveal growing scepticism about Beijing and an unchanged negative perception of Moscow’s intentions

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 8:36pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg
While a majority of respondents to a European think tank survey believe a cold war is developing between the US and China, there was a discrepancy in their views about whether the same is true for the EU and their own countries. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE