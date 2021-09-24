US President Joe Biden will be hosting the other leaders of the Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, at the White House on Friday. Photo: The White House via Reuters
Quad leaders, meeting in person for first time, are seen to plan several initiatives for confronting China
- US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan expected to announce measures on vaccines, climate change and 5G
- By not moderating its assertive military posture in Indo-Pacific, Beijing may be driving greater regional interest in the group, analysts say
Topic | US-China relations
US President Joe Biden will be hosting the other leaders of the Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, at the White House on Friday. Photo: The White House via Reuters