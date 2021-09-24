Trade ministers from 11 countries celebrate the signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in Chile in 2018. Photo: AP Trade ministers from 11 countries celebrate the signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in Chile in 2018. Photo: AP
Pacific trade pact row between Beijing and Taipei a dilemma for members

  • Separate applications to join the CPTPP have erupted into a war of words and a demand that the 11 member states pick sides
  • The self-ruled island is proposing to join under the same formulation used for its World Trade Organization membership

Teddy Ng in Hong Kongand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 12:25pm, 24 Sep, 2021

