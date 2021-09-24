China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China /  Diplomacy

China and EU to hold talks on Tuesday as sanctions, Aukus and Lithuania throw up complications

  • The 11th ‘strategic dialogue’ coincides with the end of the China-friendly Merkel era and as France reels from a security pact snub
  • A backlash against China by member states and European parliamentarians led to the freezing of a long-negotiated investment pact

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr BerminghamWendy Wu
Finbarr Bermingham and Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 4:45pm, 24 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead talks along with the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
READ FULL ARTICLE