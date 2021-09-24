French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors to the US and Australia in the wake of the new pact. Photo: Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors to the US and Australia in the wake of the new pact. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his ambassadors to the US and Australia in the wake of the new pact. Photo: Reuters
China urges France to boost cooperation in wake of Aukus submarine deal

  • Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye says Beijing and Paris working together is ‘in the interests of the whole world’ after the new security pact enraged the French
  • Lu tells Russian state media that the new US, British and Australian pact undermines non-proliferation efforts adding ‘everyone knows it’s aimed at China’

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 7:27pm, 24 Sep, 2021

