John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube
John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | Kissinger’s ‘secret’ China trip recalled as Wall Street veteran meets key Chinese leaders, visits Xinjiang

  • John Thornton, China-US Financial Roundtable co-chair and Goldman Sachs ex-boss, given unprecedented access in Covid-era during six-week visit
  • Discussions with Chinese vice-premier included the climate challenge, Xinjiang, and prospects for official US-China talks, says person familiar with the matter

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 5:00am, 27 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube
John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE