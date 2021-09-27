John Thornton undertook a six-week trip to China which included meetings with key officials in Beijing. Photo: YouTube
exclusive | Kissinger’s ‘secret’ China trip recalled as Wall Street veteran meets key Chinese leaders, visits Xinjiang
- John Thornton, China-US Financial Roundtable co-chair and Goldman Sachs ex-boss, given unprecedented access in Covid-era during six-week visit
- Discussions with Chinese vice-premier included the climate challenge, Xinjiang, and prospects for official US-China talks, says person familiar with the matter
Topic | US-China relations
