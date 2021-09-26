A Royal Australian Navy submarine is seen during a drill with the Indian Navy in Darwin on September 5. Australia is buying a fleet of nuclear submarines as part of a new defence pact. Photo: TNS A Royal Australian Navy submarine is seen during a drill with the Indian Navy in Darwin on September 5. Australia is buying a fleet of nuclear submarines as part of a new defence pact. Photo: TNS
A Royal Australian Navy submarine is seen during a drill with the Indian Navy in Darwin on September 5. Australia is buying a fleet of nuclear submarines as part of a new defence pact. Photo: TNS
Aukus fallout: is there a ‘small window of opportunity’ for China?

  • Diplomatic feud between US and France over submarine deal may give rise to hopes in Beijing that it can leverage the situation
  • But analysts say the differences between Washington and its allies over efforts to contain China should not be overstated

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 10:31pm, 26 Sep, 2021

