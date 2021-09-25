The deal will see the US sharing nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia. Photo: AP The deal will see the US sharing nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia. Photo: AP
China seeks support from Southeast Asia after US, Britain and Australia unveil new security pact

  • A senior foreign ministry official has met ambassadors from the region to discuss the new Aukus alliance, which he denounced as ‘hypocritical and treacherous’
  • Many countries in the region are reluctant to pick sides between the two superpowers, but the Philippines and Singapore have welcomed the new grouping

Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 25 Sep, 2021

