Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been fighting extradition to the US from Canada. Photo: Reuters
US to drop charges against Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, allowing her to return to China
- The agreement reportedly agreement does not include any deal that would release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig
- Meng, who has been detained in Vancouver for nearly three years, will appear via video in a US federal court hearing in Brooklyn
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
