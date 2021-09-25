Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves court at the conclusion of a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 24. Photo: Reuters
No crime and no punishment as Meng Wanzhou admits wrongdoing without guilt
- The deferred prosecution agreement struck with US prosecutors requires Meng admit to making untrue statements about Huawei’s business in Iran
- But it demands no form of ongoing cooperation from the Huawei executive, and the charges against her will be dropped entirely in December 2022
