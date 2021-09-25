The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China, the US and a Twitter tit-for-tat over Congo cobalt contracts

  • A Chinese ambassador and a former American envoy spar on social media about the DRC’s plans to review a series of infrastructure-for-minerals deals
  • But the real picture on the ground is not so confrontational, an analyst says

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:00pm, 25 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE