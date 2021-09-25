Meng Wanzhou prepares to leave Canada. Photo: Twitter
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s tear-soaked message: ‘This moment I’m soaring over the Arctic … my motherland is within reach’
- As she flew towards home, Meng wrote on WeChat about her ordeal, and emerging stronger from her marathon battle to avoid extradition to the US
- During the battle, she had become a cipher for the fraught state of China’s relations with the West
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou prepares to leave Canada. Photo: Twitter