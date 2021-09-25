China has been working to boost its anti-submarine capacities but still lags behind the US. Photo: Xinhua
Aukus security pact likely to spur China into boosting anti-submarine warfare capacity
- The deal to supply US nuclear-powered technology to Australia could prompt China to redouble efforts to overcome an area described as its Achilles’ heel
- Beijing has been upgrading its equipment, but military observers say it still lacks real-world experience and know-how
Topic | Aukus alliance
China has been working to boost its anti-submarine capacities but still lags behind the US. Photo: Xinhua