breaking | Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou lands in China to hero’s welcome as Beijing accuses US, Canada of ‘arbitrary detention’
- State media is portraying her return as a sign of a strong, resilient country and a diplomatic victory for Beijing
- Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says actions of the United States and Canada regarding Meng were ‘typical arbitrary detentions’
A teary-eyed Meng Wanzhou arrives back in Shenzhen on Saturday evening. Photo: CCTV