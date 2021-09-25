A teary-eyed Meng Wanzhou arrives back in Shenzhen on Saturday evening. Photo: CCTV A teary-eyed Meng Wanzhou arrives back in Shenzhen on Saturday evening. Photo: CCTV
A teary-eyed Meng Wanzhou arrives back in Shenzhen on Saturday evening. Photo: CCTV
breaking | Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou lands in China to hero’s welcome as Beijing accuses US, Canada of ‘arbitrary detention’

  • State media is portraying her return as a sign of a strong, resilient country and a diplomatic victory for Beijing
  • Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says actions of the United States and Canada regarding Meng were ‘typical arbitrary detentions’

Zhou XinYujie Xue
Zhou Xin in Hong Kongand Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:37pm, 25 Sep, 2021

